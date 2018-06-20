Clear
City hopes to better serve LGBTQ community with police chief's help

Recently, city officials found out Terre Haute ranked low for accessibility for the LGBTQ community. The city immediately started looking for ways to improve that.

chief".. just took on "a new title". "police chief john plasse" is now "the l-g-b-t-q liaison for the city". you're looking at video of this past weekend's "diversity walk".. an effort to celebrate diversity in terre haute. recently.. "city officials" found-out "terre haute" ranked low for accessiblity "for the l-g-b-t-q community". "the city" immediately started looking for ways to improve that. "the liaison position" is the 1st step. "chief plasse says".. he hopes "taking on this role" .. will help "the city" become more receptive to the issues facing these residents. //////// [b22]thpd on lbgtq-sot /////// " even though i'm a chief, i can still be hopefully people feel they can talk to me and not be intimidated by that. because some people you know may be because of the rank. but you know i'm just a person like anybody else. and we want to make sure any issues that we have in our community we address them, and work to make them better." //////// "chief plasse says".. there are "2"-ways to contact him "by phone", or "by e-mail". his contact information can be found on our web site "at wthi tv dot com". "vigo county salutes week".. continues "today".
