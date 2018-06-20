Speech to Text for Train derailment cleanup underway, residents can submit reimbursement requests

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in southern indiana. the accident happened "sunday evening" in princeton. "23"-rail cars de-railed.. with "1"-propane car exploding. "a half mile radius" was evacuated .. and a stretch of u-s highway-"41" was closed for nearly "24"-hours. "today".. crews "with c-s-x" and "the fire department" are working to extinguish the remaining fire. "crews" are also working "to remove the damaged railcars" and "repair the tracks". "c-s-x says".. they are working around-the- clock.. to get things back to normal. [b21]thpd on lbgtq-vo "terre haute's police