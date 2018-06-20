Clear
Hearing postponed for Barry Wolfe

Postponed until June 26

Posted: Tue Jun 19 14:23:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 14:23:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Hearing postponed for Barry Wolfe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

man" facing a number "of sexual assault charges". "barry wolfe".. was set to face "a coles county judge" this afternoon.. in regards to a change of venue request. however.. due to "the judge" being involved "in a separate jury trial".. "wolfe's case" h been post-poned until june 26th. "wolfe" is the former coach "of the central illinois storm" "allegations of molestation" and "assault" come from several players. "the state's attorney".. filed "2"-separate cases "against wolfe". "a jury trial remains "for july 17th" at "9" a-m. clean-up continues.. after a train derailment..
