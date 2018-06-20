Speech to Text for Daugherty takes plea deal in child death case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a dramatic turn "last week". that's after "the woman".. struck a plea deal.. "with the prosecutor's office". news 10's.. "jon swaner".. explains "what's unfolded". ///////// tiffany daugherty was set to argue why her case should be moved of vigo county last friday. but one day prior to that hearing to take place, she pleaded guilty. tiffany daugherty has agreed to serve 21 years. at least 10 year must be served either in prison or on work release. this is in connection to the death of her 5 year old daughter. an autopsy revealed that little girl died of starvation. daugherty had faced a maximum sentence of 67 years. prosecutors filed several charges against daugherty and the chiild's father, brian moseman. the most serious was neglect of a dependent resulting in death. daughterty admitted to neglect and reckless homicide. a judge will review her plea agreement on july 19th. also last week, brian moseman's case was reset for trial. that's now set for august 6th. back to you. ///////// "an early morning drive- by shooting".. tops today's "crime alert"! [b15]overnight