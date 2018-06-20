Clear
IL Toddler dies after drowning in family pool

The drowning has been ruled accidental

Posted: Tue Jun 19 14:15:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 14:15:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

family pool". this is new for you now at "5". it reportedly happened around "noon" "on sunday" "in olney, illinois". "the richland county coroner".. tells "news 10".. "18"- month-old "ellen schick" drowned. "he says".. "the youn girl" got into the water.. after climbing the ladder of the above ground pool. "the drowning" has been ruled "accidental". [b10]x happening today-vo "a murder suspect".. appears before "a
