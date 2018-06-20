Speech to Text for How the hot weather effects your air conditioner

forward to a cool air, conditioned environment.. to get some relief.. is always a want. but as the storm team's "chris piper" tells us.. even "air conditioners" are struggling "right now"! //////// susie the warm temperatures have an effect on everything., not only our bodies, but also things that keep us cool, like air conditioners. today i talked to ed utterback, he works for paitson brothers heating and cooling. he says this time of year, when it gets hotter than normal, everything has to work that much harder to keep things cool. [b5]air conditioning calls-sot //////// "air conditioners are only designed to do so much, and we expect the air conditioner to be able to cool the house 20 degrees from outside. when it gets hotter than that, it makes it tough." ///////// now coming up at six, i'll have more tips on what you can be doing right now, that could save you some money in the long run. ////////// try braving