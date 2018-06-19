Speech to Text for New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

heat like today... coaches are keeping a close eye on student athletes. they're watching for signs -- of heat exhaustion. many coaches are already... training to look for heat- related illnesses. but -- as c-b-s-4's "zach myers" reports... a new law will make that training a requirement in just a few weeks. ////////// "after more than 30-years of coaching tennis... dave hefferen has a good idea about when a player needs to come off the court to cool down. "two weeks ago, i had a young man who said he felt like he was going to faint, and i took him over in the shade and took him in the air conditioning." this player was taken inside after telling the coach she felt lightheaded. "if you start feeling bad at all, let me know because we have a nice air conditioned locker room." faintness or dizziness are some of the early warning signs of heat exhaustion. and after july first, indiana coaches will be required to learn how to spot those signs. like many coaches, hamilton southeasterns kory seitz took the certified course on heat preparedness, offered by the indiana high school athletic association. and he agrees with the new law requiring coaches to recertify every two years. "were not playing tough guy type camp thing today. if youre not feeling well we need to know about it, or if you need to bring a drink and you need to sit down." seitz says days like this require more water breaks, more time out of the sun... and some creatvity to keep young players cool. "'we have a hose thats usually running a lot to keep the kids cooled off. so we try to make it fun, theres a lot of water that flies around here at camp, even though its baseball and you try to avoid rain." both coaches say times have changed from the days when water breaks meant you werent tough enough. these days, its about being smart and making safety a top priority. "we know that if youre thirsty, youre already dehydrated. so you need to keep the fluids coming in." "i dont think its a mark of machoism anymore. i think if you dont take care of it, its more a mark of stupidity as a coach. youd better watch what youre doing." " still to come... we're learing about the long-term affects.. of teen drinking.