Small plane crashes near southern Indiana business; 2 Georgia residents taken to hospital

Two Georgia residents escaped life-threatening injuries after their small plane crashed near a southern Indiana business Monday night.

Posted: Tue Jun 19 10:10:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 10:10:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

injuries. that's after -- their small plane crashed... near a southern indiana business last night. indiana state police say -- the crash happened outside master-brand cabinet. that's in ferdinand -- which is located in dubois county. both people on-board were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. this crash -- remains under investigation.
