Juvenile appears in court

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Brazil, Indiana on Sunday.

Posted: Tue Jun 19 10:08:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 10:08:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Juvenile appears in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's in connection -- with a shooting in brazil on sunday. officials say -- it happened in the area of "de-loss and depot" streets. they say -- a 17-year-old boy shot at his 20-year-old brother -- and a woman. police say -- a physical fight then took place -- followed by more shots. the brother -- ended up with a gunshot wound in the hand. the juvenile suspect faces charges -- of criminal recklessness and aggravated battery. and -- new information this mid-day
