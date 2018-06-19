Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jun 19 10:06:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 10:06:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon - staying hot and steamy with scattered showers possible around the drive home. another round of showers and storms look possible tonight. lows sink to 71. unsettled sky tomorrow; more clouds with scattered showers and storms likely. highs tomorrow at 87. with coverage you can count on, i'm eric stidman, from storm team 10.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
