Trial date set for Kenneth R. Pitts Jr in Anita Oswald case

Kenneth R. Pitts Jr is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Alice "Anita" Oswald along with arson charges.

Posted: Tue Jun 19 10:06:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 10:06:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Trial date set for Kenneth R. Pitts Jr in Anita Oswald case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning! [b5]pitts latest-mug vo kenneth pitts junior is facing murder charges -- in connection to the death "of alice anita oswald". "pitts" is also charged with arson. and -- had "2"-cases that were pending when he left the wabash valley. in court today... "pitts" learned his trial date. that's now set for decemeber 10th. las vegas police found and arrested "pitts" last month -- at a nevada camp site. he'll be back in court in august. [b6]brazil shooting-vo a "17" year old boy was in cour this morning.
