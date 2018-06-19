Speech to Text for Police comment on dance ordinance case

so called dance ordinance".. well now, "the case behind all the discussion".. is over. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. is "live" in our newsroom .. with 1st time "police reaction to the case". "rondrell"... //////// some are calling it an injustice.. and others are saying it's a misunderstandi ng of a pretty basic ordinance. either way... a terre haute woman will now have to pay for violating a city ordinance. months ago, we introduced you to tommy williams. he says the city fined his wife kemi williams simply for having a birthday party. they cited a so called dance ordinance that forbids people from hosting public parties without a permit. williams said the party was not public, and he thought the citation was unfair. however, police beg to differ. today, they released a statement. they say witnesses from williams defense team admitted the party was open to the public. they go on to say quote this case was never about a person's right to dance or have a birthday party on their own property. a judge will decide the punishment in august. lots of you have wondered why police weren't talking about this case until now. they say they never comment on ongoing court cases. that's in order to maintain case integrity.