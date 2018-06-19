Speech to Text for 2018 Be Convention Courageous

"be courageous"! 2018 conventio of jehovah's witnesses we warmly invite you to attend this year's three-day convention presented by jehovah's witnesses. highlights talks and interviews: learn practical ways to face present and future challenges with courage. multimedia: observe what real people?-and even five animals?-can teach us about courage. public bible discourse: find out why jesus told a grieving father: "have no fear." listen to the bible-based talk to be presented on sunday morning with the theme "the resurrection hope imparts courage?-how?" feature film: on sunday afternoon, see why jonah feared his assignment and ran away. who may attend? everyone. you won't be charged admission, and no collection will be taken. friday & saturday: 9:20 a.m. - 5 p.m. sunday: 9:20 a.m. - 4 p.m. ford center 1 se martin luther king jr blvd evansville in 47708 www.jw.org