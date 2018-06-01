Clear

Pet Saver Friday, June 01, 2018

Pet Supplies Plus

Posted: Tue Jun 19 06:55:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 06:59:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Pet Saver Friday, June 01, 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guest from the sullivan county humane society.... "chill-lot-aye !! //////// - plott hound mix approx. 4 yrs. old - good with people kids and other animals. - fully vetted - she can climb high fense so she is best to be walked to go outside - also house broke - quick shout out to the sullivan county humane society, still in need of donations -- to take care of animals during neglect situation !!
