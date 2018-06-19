Speech to Text for Transportation officials warn heat can damage roadways

as storm team 10's brady harp explains, the heat can impact on many things in the wabash valley - even roadways. the wabash valley continues it's streak of dangerously hot conditions. transportation officials say the high temperatures the area has been seeing can damage roadways - causing it to buckle in places. debbie calder : "there's no set temperature where the pavement can buckle but the risk of it happening is higher when the temperature is above 90 degrees." brady : "you might not notice but roadways like to expand when it gets too hot. transportation officials say when this happen it can cause some problems." calder: "when concrete slabs expand beyond the space in the joints they press against eachother causing the surface to buckle at the joint or a weak spot within that slab so it's not necessarily something we can predict or anticipate but heat causes material to expand." brady : "transportatio n officials say if the road buckles you will notice a large raised crack in the middle of the road." officals say repairing buckled roadway can be a quick job - but they say to always watch for crews fixing roads during the summer. calder: "so please watch for our crews and slow down is the main thing i can tell everybody." the indiana department of transportation says if you see a buckled state road or highway, contact them through their website or call "8-5-5 in-dot 4-u." mainly sunny hot and steamy again today