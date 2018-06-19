Clear

Police respond to call of drive-by shooting

Officers say nobody was injured

been following for you all morning long. terre haute police responded to reports of a drive by shooting at a home on the north side. that was a little before one this morning in the 1600 block of north 12th street. we reached out to ryan adamson with the terre haute police department. he just told us no one was hurt in this incident. he asked anyone with information on this incident to call terre haute police. two local school districts have taken
