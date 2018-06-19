Speech to Text for Very unsettled weather will persist for the entire week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. High: 91° Tuesday night: Scattered storms possible. Very warm and muggy. Low: 71° Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: Very unsettled weather will persist for the entire week. This means a day to day chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will moderate a little as the week goes on, but it will still be humid and stormy. Keep an eye to the sky and your Storm Team 10 mobile app.