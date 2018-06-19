Clear

Very unsettled weather will persist for the entire week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. High: 91° Tuesday night: Scattered storms possible. Very warm and muggy. Low: 71°

Posted: Tue Jun 19 04:01:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 08:13:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Very unsettled weather will persist for the entire week.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. High: 91° Tuesday night: Scattered storms possible. Very warm and muggy. Low: 71° Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: Very unsettled weather will persist for the entire week. This means a day to day chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will moderate a little as the week goes on, but it will still be humid and stormy. Keep an eye to the sky and your Storm Team 10 mobile app.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It