Speech to Text for 'My heart breaks, I want them to know that there is nothing wrong with them,' Local NAACP hosts conversation on homelessness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

table for an uncomfortable conversation. the terre haute n- double-a-c-p discussed homelessness in vigo county tonight ... it's a heavy topic -- that leaders say is hitting our communities hard. as news 10's alia blackburn found out tonight... many uncovered new layers to the conversation -- based on their own experiences. [c2]homeless numbers-front pkg from community groups that help the homeless -- to those who lived it... it was a conversation that lasted nearly three hours... and like some people told me tonight -- it's a conversation that's far from over. inside this packed room -- it's not just the ideas... it's the stories bringing people together. "14 was when it started, and it continued up until the age of 18." teenage memories for donna fullhart -- were met with fear and insecurities... "i lived in the back of my car, i lived outside for quite a stretch." homeless for most of her teenage years... she now finds comfort in helping those who lived the same life... "my heart breaks, i want them to know that there is nothing wrong with them." for community leaders -- these stories are part of a growing population in the terre haute... "i've had people that worked all their life and had a serious illness hit them and they couldn't work, then they lost their house... they lost everything." kelli fuller works for the hamilton center... "we have had an increase in seeing people on the streets that have serious mental illness and dual diagnosis." she says issues like housing shortages contribute to the alarming homeless numbers. working with the point-in-time count... she says it's only a snapshot of the work still left to do in vigo county. "there are lot of really wonderful soup kitchens and shelters and churches that do things, but still we need as a community to speak about it and really start to understand it and put a face to it." understanding a problem -- that some know all too well... so they're stepping in -- to help others find their way out. "as long as they can get past that feeling of isolation, and feel that feeling of family ... it keeps them moving forward..." you can learn more about the different organizations present at tonight's meeting on our website -- wthi- tv-dot-com. that's where we have contact information for you or if someone you know needs resources. back to you.