Speech to Text for Matthew Panagouleas honored

south all-stars for this years north-south all-star series... the south vermillion senior is a pitching alternate.... this past season he was 10-2, with a 1.86 era...he was a key part in helping the wildcats to a 27-4 record and a regional championship appearance... this years indiana high school baseball coaches association north-south all-star games take place july 21st and 22nd in south bend...