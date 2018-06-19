Speech to Text for Braydon Tucker honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

down in bloomington, as the freshman gets ready for the next chapter of his baseball career at iu... but we still can't forget about the senior year he just wrapped up at northview.... tucker has made ths years presitgious indiana high school baseball coaches association north-south all-star series... he was selected to the south all-stars as a pitcher.... the future hoosier was one of the best pitchers in the state this year... the right-handed pitcher stats were just ridiculous....he was nine and ohh on the mound, with a one era...he gave up just 10 runs all season.... he had 86 strikeouts in 69 innings of work, including a school single-game record 20 strikeouts in the knights sectional win over plainfield... sam steimel was