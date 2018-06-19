Speech to Text for Quincy beats TH Rex

remain the only team in the prospect league to not lose a home game yet this season ... the rex hosted quincy on a hot night at bob warn field... bottom fourth....the rex nelson munoz says ding-dong that pitch is gone....his solo blast to right ties the game at five... same score in the final inning....quincy loads the bases and score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.... bottom seven...rex with the tying run at first, winning run at the plate....zach milam smokes a liner to short..... to luck for the rex, quincy turns a double play to end the game ..... quincy wins six-five ....the gems hand the rex their first home loss of the season....