Quincy beats TH Rex

Rex fall 6-5

Posted: Mon Jun 18 19:30:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 19:30:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Quincy beats TH Rex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remain the only team in the prospect league to not lose a home game yet this season ... the rex hosted quincy on a hot night at bob warn field... bottom fourth....the rex nelson munoz says ding-dong that pitch is gone....his solo blast to right ties the game at five... same score in the final inning....quincy loads the bases and score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.... bottom seven...rex with the tying run at first, winning run at the plate....zach milam smokes a liner to short..... to luck for the rex, quincy turns a double play to end the game ..... quincy wins six-five ....the gems hand the rex their first home loss of the season....
