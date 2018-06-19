Speech to Text for Jury delivers verdict in Martin County double murder trial

guilty on all counts... they included murder and burglary. baker was on trial for the murders of alan sims and tom tharp. it happened back in august of 2015 in shoals. the martin county prosecutor says baker stole sims' gun and the shot and killed sims and tharp. after, baker stole tharps vehicle and drove off. the prosecutor says baker will hear his sentencing on july 21st. we'll have more coming up on news 10 nightwatch. dangerously hot conditions are continuing across