Clear

Jury delivers verdict in Martin County double murder trial

A jury in Martin County has delivered a verdict in the trial of Nathan Baker. Police accused him of killing two people in August of 2015.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 19:26:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 19:26:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Jury delivers verdict in Martin County double murder trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guilty on all counts... they included murder and burglary. baker was on trial for the murders of alan sims and tom tharp. it happened back in august of 2015 in shoals. the martin county prosecutor says baker stole sims' gun and the shot and killed sims and tharp. after, baker stole tharps vehicle and drove off. the prosecutor says baker will hear his sentencing on july 21st. we'll have more coming up on news 10 nightwatch. dangerously hot conditions are continuing across
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It