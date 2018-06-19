Speech to Text for Massive fire destroys Clay County abandoned coal building

million dollars from the state's surplus to be used to improve the department of child services. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the decision was announced today after results of a six month assessment of the program were presented in indianapolis. the d-c-s director also stopped in knox county to go over the results with the public. news 10's heather good has been following the developments. she joins us live in the studio with more on the results and reaction from a local foster mom. an alabama based agency completed this report. it includes twenty recommendations for d-c-s. it reveals a culture of fear and shows the number of children in the system is up 63-percent from five years ago. one local foster mom says she is not surprised by the results. this is the 116 page report detailing the strengths and weaknesses within the indiana department of child services. governor eric holcomb asked for the research late last year. wabash valley foster mom and advocate -- kristi cundiff -- was in indianapolis when the results of the research were released. kristi cundiff says, "there were no big surprises on the data, on the problems that dcs has faced. i think that it was great that it's actually put into writing and the governor can see it." the report found nearly 45-percent of d-c-s workers have too many cases. it also found workers interpret and enforce policies differently. c-w-g made twenty recommendations for d-c-s. they include better treating families struggling with addiction.... improving coordination between state agencies... and transforming d-c-s culture. dcs director terry stigdon says, "changing the culture starts with me. i was met with total transparency... covered: from team and ability to find out what we need to do to change culture of fear." governor holcomb says he wants to increase salaries and training for d- c-s staff working directly with children each day. he is directing 25-million dollars from the state's surplus be used to get this done. kristi cundiff says, "i think that that's a good first step for the governor. i would like to see some of that money put toward childcare funding. i think that was overshadowed in the report." d-c-s director terry stigdon is sharing report results with the public. she stopped in vincenness -- after the initial release -- to answer questions. cundiff says she's hopeful the governor and dcs director will follow through with the plan. kristi cundiff says, "an assessment is only as good as the action that follows it." director stigdon says she will give an update on how these changes are impacting children... and what additional changes may be needed... before the 20-19 legislative session. if you'd like to see the report... we have it on our website ... wthitv.com. [b3]x new information-open otsl we have new information about a train derailiment in princeton