Lt. Gov visits Griffin Bike Park

Griffin Bike Park is hosting Vigo County Salutes Week.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 16:56:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 16:56:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Lt. Gov visits Griffin Bike Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

special visitor today. the lieutenant govenor was at the griffin bike park. it was a part of the vigo county salutes event. families gathered in the park to honor veterans. lieutenant govenor susane krouse spoke to the crowd.. she said she was proud of how the park and the event have come together. hey kevin what's the weather gonna
