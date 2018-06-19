Speech to Text for Juvenile in custody after shooting incident

a shooting that happened yesterday. news 10's lacey clifton is live in brazil. she's been gathering details. she joins us now to walk us through what lead up to the shooting. [b6]brazil shooting-live vo fs i'm here in brazil in the area of deloss and depot streets. this is where the brazil police chief says the shooting happened sunday. the chief says police first learned about the shooting by a call to dispatch after 5. the call was from the hospital-- saying a person who'd been shot in the hand showed up for treatment. police say that person was 20- year-old gavin johnson. the chief tells me this started as a dispute between brothers. he says the shooter is a 17-year-old boy. the chief says the suspect fired a shot with a handgun at johnson and a woman. then-- he says the 17-year-old and johnson got into a physical fight. police say there was possibly a second and third shot-- with the final shot hitting johnson's hand. officials say the 17-year-old fled the scene-- and was later arrested outside of brazil. he's being held in the vigo county juvenile detention center. police say the suspect faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery-- and criminal recklessness. they say the investigation into the incident is on- going. as for the juvenile -- officials say his first court appearance will take place tomorrow. his detention hearing is set for 8:30. reporting live in brazil-- lacey clifton-- news 10. back to you.