Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jun 18 15:11:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 15:11:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. ///// resource mfg is now
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It