Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. ///// resource mfg is now