Speech to Text for Local school districts take action against employee in sexual misconduct investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cheer coach" "at bloomfield hig school". "news 10" has obtained court documentation "from the greene county prosecutor's office".. regarding the arrest of "22"-year-old "morga judy". "a detective" "from indiana state police says".. "judy" invited a "17"-year-old student "to a cinco de mayo party". that's where inappropriate sexual contact between the "2" reportedly took place. "judy".. is also a full-time substitute teacher "with the bloomfield school district". "news 10".. reached-out to school officials "regarding her employment". "superintendent jeff gibboney says".. "the school district" immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement.. and suspended the employee "from all duties" pending the outcome of the investigation. "the employee" is also banned from coming onto school property and attending school events. "superintendent gibboney" continues to say.. "the school district" has been.. and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities. "news 10".. has also learned.. "judy" has been terminated "from linton-stockton schools". "the investigation" is ongoing. "2"-people continue to recover at