Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local school districts take action against employee in sexual misconduct investigation

Two local school districts have taken action against a woman facing charges for an alleged sexual encounter with a student.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 15:06:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 15:06:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local school districts take action against employee in sexual misconduct investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cheer coach" "at bloomfield hig school". "news 10" has obtained court documentation "from the greene county prosecutor's office".. regarding the arrest of "22"-year-old "morga judy". "a detective" "from indiana state police says".. "judy" invited a "17"-year-old student "to a cinco de mayo party". that's where inappropriate sexual contact between the "2" reportedly took place. "judy".. is also a full-time substitute teacher "with the bloomfield school district". "news 10".. reached-out to school officials "regarding her employment". "superintendent jeff gibboney says".. "the school district" immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement.. and suspended the employee "from all duties" pending the outcome of the investigation. "the employee" is also banned from coming onto school property and attending school events. "superintendent gibboney" continues to say.. "the school district" has been.. and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities. "news 10".. has also learned.. "judy" has been terminated "from linton-stockton schools". "the investigation" is ongoing. "2"-people continue to recover at
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It