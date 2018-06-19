Speech to Text for "It sounded like a jet engine" Train derails in Princeton Indiana

developments "on a massive weekend train de-railment" in southern indiana. news 10's "bureau chief".. "ga brian" .. has been covering this de-railment for you since it happened last night. at this hour.. "new details" to share "from gibson county". ///////// "it's been almost 24 hours since a train wreck here in princeton indiana. as you can see behind, the fire is still burning." from the sky you can see what remains after a train wreck sunday night. the fires are still burning today. however, if you ask residents, it is a lot more calm today then last night. "me and my daughter and my grand daughter were sitting out by the pool when we heard what sounded like a jet engine making a very loud noise. and then we heard a crash and at that time we were scrambling to see what was going on." a rail car loaded with 30,000 gallons of liquid propane exploded. resulting in a ploom of smoke and fire. "it was kind of scary because of all the smoke and at first we weren't for sure what they had in the trains." the princeton fire department evacuated a half mile radius around the wreck. despite the severity, no one was injured in the incident. princeton fire chief mike pflug says the accident's location played a major factor. "you couldn't really have found a better location. it's isolated away from everything. it's far enough out of town that it hasn't really had much effect to the neighborhoods outside of where we've just evacuated." in all, 23 railcars derailed in the incident. five of those were carrying propane. at this time residents are being allowed to return to their homes and traffic is being opened back up on us 41. "everybody here i tell you what, that's how you handle these types of situations. is that you have a good team around you." "now news 10 will continue to follow this story as it develops. for new, in princeton indiana, gary brian, news 10." ////// "1"-person was taken to the hospital .. after