Speech to Text for Workers brave the hot heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now" "on the heat". [b6]workers in the heat-live vo it's dangerous.. for people "who have to work outside in it". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. is "live" in terre haute. she's "out-in-the-elements" at this hour. she joins us now .. to tell us "how some".. simply have no choice.. but to brave the heat. "abby"... //////// susie, it's in the low 90s right now across the wabash valley. it's hot! and with hot temperatures it is recommended people stay inside. but, others, have to brave the heat.... just to get their job done. brett catterson mows nearly "15" lawns a day. he owns his a lawncare and maintenance company here in terre haute. catterson is one of many who has to brave hot temperatures to make a living. construction workers, first responders are some others just to name a few. with temperatures this high----officials recommend to stay indoors from 11 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. and stay hydrated as much as possible. terre haute police says it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. they say to take action if you feel confused, nauseous, have clammy skin, and or your heart is beating too fast or too slow. //////// "pace yourself. you know, you have oodles of work to do, everyone does, but you got to do it one step at a time. pace yourself, drink lots of fluids, and get under shade trees if you need to and cool down." ///////// and a heat advisory is in effect until "8" this evening. again, we can't stress it enough. officials say to take those precautions. wear loose fitting clothes, drink lots of water, and stay indoors when you can. if you or someone you know has a heat stroke, call 9- 1-1. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. ////////// we continue to