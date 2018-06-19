Speech to Text for Dangerous Heat and the Heat Index

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm susan di. june 18th. "our top story" ... "severe weather" .. in the form of "heat".. and we're "all" living with it! "the thermometer" may read in the 90s.. but it feels "much more like triple digits outside"! storm team-"10".. "chief meteorologist" .. "kevin orpurt".. joins us now.. with an important update "on our current conditions". ////////// tonight a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly clear, with a low around 74. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 103. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. "heat" no doubt has been "the talker" today. with "a heat advisory still in effect" and "the heat index high".. the storm team's "chris piper" tells us .. what high".. the storm team's "chris piper" tells us .. what exactly "a heat index is". ////////// during the summer, when things get hot, we throw around the words "heat index". but what do they mean? first, you need to know how we find it. the first thing we look at is temperature, then we compare that with the relative humidity. relative humidity is the amount of moisture that's in the air. the higher the humidity is, means there's more moisture in the air, making it harder for sweat to evaporate. when sweat doesn't evaporate as quickly, we cant cool off. that's why when the humidity is high, it start to feel sticky when you walk outside. say for example the temperature is 86 degrees. then on top of that, the relative humidity is at 70 percent. at that temperature, and relative humidity, the "feels like" temperature, o heat index, is all the way up at 95 degrees. this just goes to show how big a factor heat index really plays. the temperature can be warm, but not hot, and depending on how much humidity is in the air, things can feel much hotter than they really are. as the summer goes on, stick with storm team 10 for the latest updates on conditions especially when the heat comes close to being a hazard. //////// now the heat advisory is set to expire tonight, but these summer months can prove to be hot. always make sure you're staying cool and hydrated. we continue "with team coverage for you