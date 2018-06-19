Speech to Text for Heat Advisory for all counties in the News 10 viewing area.



Monday: Sunny and hot, heat index over 100. High: 94° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 75° Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 92° Detailed Forecast: The weather story of your Monday will be dangerously hot weather. With temperatures in the 90 and moisture in the air, expect several hours Monday to feel like they are in the triple digits. Keep an eye on pets, small children and the elderly. Take frequent breaks, wear loose and light colored clothing and most importantly, drink plenty of water. By tonight a stationary front will push into the northern part of the two state area and keep unsettled weather around for the week. Scattered showers and storms look likely each day through Friday. We're not tracking any all day wash-outs but pop-up showers and storms will be the name of the game. Stay tuned. Heat Advisory: In effect until Monday 7PM for all Wabash Valley Illinois counties.