Garrison flag displayed near I 70 and Margaret Ave

The remains of a US Soldier stationed in Arizona was making it's way to Arlington National Cemetery.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 09:28:26 PDT 2018
Posted: Mon Jun 18 09:28:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

and you may be wondering why it was on display? this is video we captured of the garrison flag around 8 o'clock this morning. we've learned that the remains of a u.s soldier stationed in arizona was making its way to arlington national cemetery. members of the sugar creek and terre haute fire departments teamed up to make this display possible. [b15]16th street fire-vo an electrical
