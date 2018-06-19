Speech to Text for 40 arrested in Indiana as part of nationwide effort to crack down on online predators

are behind bars this morning. it's part of a nationwide effort to catch those accused of internet crimes against children. nick mcgill explains how hoosier investigators are playing their part through operation 'broken heart. for indiana state police captain chuck cohen, the work never stops.. 16:19:57 'every day there is more criminal investigations, every day theres more offenders identified' but now a big victory .... thanks to hoosier investigators and law enforcement across the country, more than 2300 child predators were locked up... 40 of them coming from right here in indiana. 16:11:04 ' every single day we get reports of offenders in indiana victimizing children, and children in indiana being victimized' the arrests were part of an operation known as broken heart..which saw more than 25,000 tips come in nationwide...but while cohen says the news of the operations success is a good thing..it highlights a trend. here in indiana, he says, the number of reports of adults victimizing children is going up. cohens task force gets about 10 tips a day. 16:12:08 ' were on track unfortunately here in 2018 to receive more than 3,000 cyber tips' 16:14:30 'every time an offender is arrested, theres a victim on the other end of that' so theres no resting on their laurels..... at the internet crimes against children task force headquarters... investigators spend every day sifting through countless bits of data. 16:19:46 ' one of the challenges for criminal investigators that do this is, it is never ending. in the end cohen says as criminals change the technology they use, so do investigators ..and while its true the war against online predators may never end -- days like these are a good reminder that predators cant hide for long. 16:15:31 ' if you are victimizing children, you may not have been arrested yet but at some point you will be discovered, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be convicted' cohen says indiana investigators expect to have more than 3-thousand tips about adults victimizing children this year. he hopes operations like this make a difference in the unreported cases, as well. you may have seen a large u.s.