Arrest made in Child Seduction Case

Indiana State Police made the arrest after looking into allegations.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 09:18:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

arrest of a cheerleader coach at bloomfield high school. news 10 requested court documents from the greene county prosecutor's office regarding the arrest of morgan judy. an indiana state police detective began looking into a possible relationship judy had with a bloomfield high school student. the detective said judy invited the student to a cinco de mayo party. that's where inappropriate contact between the two is alleged. judy was also a substitute teacher in linton. the bloomfield schools superintendent says judy is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. she's also banned from school grounds. thousands of online predators...
