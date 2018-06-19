Speech to Text for Arrest made in Child Seduction Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arrest of a cheerleader coach at bloomfield high school. news 10 requested court documents from the greene county prosecutor's office regarding the arrest of morgan judy. an indiana state police detective began looking into a possible relationship judy had with a bloomfield high school student. the detective said judy invited the student to a cinco de mayo party. that's where inappropriate contact between the two is alleged. judy was also a substitute teacher in linton. the bloomfield schools superintendent says judy is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. she's also banned from school grounds. thousands of online predators...