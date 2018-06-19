Speech to Text for Manhunt continues for inmates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from the white county jail in carmi, illinois. sheriff doug maier says three people have been arrested and charged with helping these inmates escape. in all, three men escaped, but one was captured quickly. 28-year-old justin bray was captured saturday night in a field near the new harmony bridge. 61-year-old johnny tipton and alleged murderer zachery shock are still on the loose. the sheriff says he considers both men to be dangerous. [b10]x new for midday-vo we have new information regarding the