Manhunt continues for inmates

The escape happened in Carmi, IL

Posted: Mon Jun 18 09:16:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

from the white county jail in carmi, illinois. sheriff doug maier says three people have been arrested and charged with helping these inmates escape. in all, three men escaped, but one was captured quickly. 28-year-old justin bray was captured saturday night in a field near the new harmony bridge. 61-year-old johnny tipton and alleged murderer zachery shock are still on the loose. the sheriff says he considers both men to be dangerous. [b10]x new for midday-vo we have new information regarding the
