Kenneth Pitts Junior extradited to Vigo County

A murder suspect has been returned to Vigo County from out of state.

Posted: Mon Jun 18 09:14:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 09:14:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

murder suspect will appear before a judge judge michael lewis set a hearing for kenneth pitts junior. it will take place tuesday morning at 8:30. jail records initially indicated pitts could be in court as soon as today. he'll answer to murder charges in regards to the death of alice "anita" oswald. pitts is also charged with arson and had two cases pending when he fled the area. las vegas police arrested pitts last month at a camp sight. he's jailed without bond. the manhunt continues for two men who escaped
