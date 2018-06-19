Speech to Text for Don Smith auction underway after months of planning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

philanthropist -- with ties to the terre haute racing scene -- passed away last year. saturday was the start of a highly-anticipated auction of smith's most cherished items. the auction continues this next weekend. news 10s garrett brown explains how many came together to put on what they call -- the wabash valley auction of the ages. all weekend people have placed bids online and in person. trying to get their hands on rare antiques, collectibles and much more. but what is even more impressive is the time needed to get this auction ready for bidding. many turned out saturday and sunday for the don smith auction. no cars were auctioned off this weekend. but that didn't stop those like troy hendricks who knew smith from coming out to bid on his collection. "yeah theres an item or two that kind of mean something and showing some interest in. a lot of neat things here you would never see anywhere else." hendricks may have only been interested in a few items up for bid. but overall there are over six thousand individual lots up for sale. an alarming number of items that norm gallivan and his team have been preparing. "it ranks among the largest but certainly it has more items than any other auction that we've done." it took nearly five months for gallivant auctioning to catalog and set up all of smiths possessions. all preparing for big day. its been a long effort. but giving friends of smith a chance to buy some of his prized possessions means the world to gallivan. "especially people who knew don, if they can take a piece of his collection i think it would be a great memento of this experience." as for hendricks. whether he walks away empty handed or not. it's an experience that he will never forget. "people meant a lot to him. im just glad i got the chance to see it and come out to be a part of it." now next saturday is when people from all over will be looking at terre haute. that's as gallivan will be auctioning off one hundred and seventy vehicles. ranging from race cars to historic muscle cars. we will have all the information about that auction on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. a local woman who authorities say worked at