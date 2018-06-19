Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two seriously injured after motorcycle hits deer

Sheriff says neither victim was wearing a helmet

Posted: Mon Jun 18 03:25:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 03:25:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Two seriously injured after motorcycle hits deer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their motorcycle hit a deer. the sullivan county sheriff's department says the deer darted into the motorcycle's path. the impact caused both riders to be thrown from the bike. neither were wearing helmets. the victims' names have not been released. /// kenneth pitts junior is back in the wabash valley this
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It