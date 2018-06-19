Clear
Train incident and explosion reported in southern Indiana, emergency response underway

Homes and businesses remain under mandatory evacuations

princeton to fort branch. that's due to a train derailment and explosion in princeton - about 35 miles north of evansville. csx confirms the train was carrying propane. nearly 70 homes and business remain under mandatory evacuation at this hour. fire officials say it could take a few hours or a few days for the fire to burn itself out. no injuries have been reported. //// two people are seriously injured after
