The weather story of your Monday will be dangerously hot weather.

Monday: Sunny and hot, heat index over 100. High: 94° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 75°

Posted: Mon Jun 18 03:22:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 09:40:49 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
