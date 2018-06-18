Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Jun 17 20:49:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 17 20:49:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continue tonight. the humidity also will not go anywhere so unpleasant hot conditions should be expected through the night tonight and tomorrow. highs will be in the mid 90's. watch for dangerous heat index values above 100 degrees. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will set in and showers will move in late temperatures will still only drop to the 70's
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Rain later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

