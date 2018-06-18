Speech to Text for Rex beat Hannibal

haute rex.. the squad is undefeated at bob warn field.. the rex rocking some special mario-themed jerseys tonight as they host the hannibal hoots.. game tied in the 8th.. rex with the bases loaded and craig shepard gets them back out in front.. he lines a single to left field to score a go- ahead run.. rex not done in the inning though.. later it's lorenzo elion who hits a hard grounder to short.. he'd get the force out at 3rd.. but with just one out in the inning the rex score another run to add to that lead.. and zach milam keeps it going.. rips it right up the middle back at the pitcher for an rbi single.. the rex get 7 runs in the 8th inning after a bases clearing triple from roby enriquez.. the terre haute rex move to a perfect 7-0 at home with tonight's 17-10 victory over the hoots. [e4]manaea earns win-vo friday it was terre