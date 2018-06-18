Clear

WVFCA All-Star practice begins

Action kicks off at Memorial Stadium.

over for the wabash valley's top seniors.. on a hot day at i-s-u's memorial stadium.. football is back. practice kicking off this morning for the wabash valley football coaches' association all-star game.. the area's top seniors from illinois and indiana participating in a showcase of the valley's best talent.. they're practicing all week long in terre haute to get ready for the all-star game.. the upcoming high school season is still months away.. so red hill and all-star black division coach bill gray says he's excited to be back on the gridiron.. [e4]all stars start practice-sot football is most of our lives. so to get involved out here in a game-like atmosphere this soon is really nice. and just to have these kids out here and hear the noise of the pads and get everything going again, it's just a lot of fun. even though it's hot, this is what we love to do. and that's what we enjoy doing. i'm sure this week will probably go faster than i want it to, but it'll be a neat experience on saturday and i'm looking forward to it. the all-star will practice for a couple hours each day this week.. all that leads up to the big showdown on saturday night at memorial stadium. late last night the chicago cubs added another one to
