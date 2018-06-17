Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Jun 16 20:37:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 16 20:37:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow afternoon as well. tomorrow night mostly clear for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow afternoon as well. tomorrow night mostly clear conditions will continue and lows will only drop to the mid for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow afternoon as well. tomorrow night mostly clear conditions will continue and lows will only drop to the mid for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow afternoon as well. tomorrow night mostly clear conditions will continue and lows will only drop to the mid for the next couple days. mostly clear skies will take over tonight. watch for a small chance of isolated storms as we move through the night. tomorrow dangerously hot conditions will continue and highs will return to the 90's with heat index values over 100! watch for isolated pop up thundershowers tomorrow afternoon as well. tomorrow night mostly clear conditions will continue and lows will only drop to the mid 70's
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It