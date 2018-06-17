Speech to Text for Wampler getting comfortable as Rex manager

star is starting to get more comfortable in his role.. tyler wampler now in his third year as the manager of the terre haute rex.. he took over the post in 20- 16.. the year after the rex won the prospect league.. and now in season three.. he's guided this team to it's best start since he took over.. the rex are now 9-5 after a loss last night.. but they're still undefeated at home at bob warn field .. after a couple of seasons as the rex manager.. wampler says everything is really starting to come together.. wampler 3rd season-sot each year gets a little easier. this is my third season. my staff is great. jeremy and scott do a fantastic job. they help me out so much. but i'm really comfortable with this group. we have a lot of fun. if you haven't been to a game, you need to come. we make it fun for the fans. the players have fun. it's fun to win. if you want to catch a game.. the rex are back at home tomorrow night.. first pitch against hannibal is set for 5:30 at bob warn field.