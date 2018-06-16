Clear
News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Heat advisory and air quality alert in effect for your weekend.

Posted: Sat Jun 16 06:36:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 16 06:36:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

