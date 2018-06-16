Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person airlifted after U.S. 40 crash

One person airlifted after U.S. 40 crash

Posted: Fri Jun 15 20:11:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 20:11:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for One person airlifted after U.S. 40 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

eastern vigo county tonight. that's where police are on the scene of a crash right now. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. here's what we've learned so far. it happened on u.s. 40 and chamberlain road just before 9:30 tonight. news 10 was on the scene when a medical helicopter landed. vigo county dispatch told news 10 someone was transferred using that helicopter. at this time... police have not released the cause of this crash. we can also tell you all four lanes are closed. news 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates... tomorrow on news 10 this morning, weekend edition. [b3]x new information-open off top news 10 is learning new
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It