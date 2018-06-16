Speech to Text for It's getting hot hot hot, Kevin breaks down how long it will be around

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing and low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing and low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing