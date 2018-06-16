Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's getting hot hot hot, Kevin breaks down how long it will be around

It's getting hot hot hot, Kevin breaks down how long it will be around

Posted: Fri Jun 15 19:43:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 19:43:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for It's getting hot hot hot, Kevin breaks down how long it will be around

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing and low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing and low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "3568 :2 - :10 "jeff beverly - owner of beverly plumbing
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It