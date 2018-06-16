Speech to Text for Diversity Walk Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will take to the streets in terre haute to promote diversity and inclusion. news 10 heather good is live in terre haute with more on the event. heather... [c2]diversity walk-live vo fs rondrell... i'm live outside the vigo county school corporation administrative building. people will gather here tomorrow morning for the annual diversity walk. this is video from a past diversity walk. organizers with "terre haute tomorrow" and the "hamilton center" say more and more people come out to this event each year. last year... 15-hundred people showed up. they want to double that number this year. this is a free event. registration begins at 8 and continues to 9:30 in the morning. the walk starts at 7th and wabash and continues to indiana state univeristy at 9th and spruce... before returning to 7th and wabash. folks can get a free t-shirt and enjoy music... food and drinks at the diversity walk. organizers say this is a diverse area and we should embrace those difference. stacey totten says, "we want to get people together from different avenues of culture and beliefs just to be able to represent diversity but the over- arching message is inclusion." she adds... it takes a lot of support to put this event on. this is all part of a broader community plan to improve quality of life for everyone. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. now to the weather