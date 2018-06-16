Speech to Text for Going to the fair with the hot weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the heat. fair season is underway and many will be outside this weekend in vermillion county. oppressive hot conditions are expected and organizers at the vermillion county fair say they are preparing now. rachel luft: "well i can tell you right now that i am currently melting i feel like." friday was an already hot start to what looks to be a very hot weekend throughout the wabash valley. the vermillion county fair will continue through the weekend and organizers say keeping an eye on the animals will be important. luft: "as someone who has animals at the 4-h fair you just have to make sure you are always giving them clean water and making sure you are checking other people's animals around you and making sure they are not overheating." temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90's through the weekend and heat indeces will be close to 100. when it's that hot - people at the fair have to take advantage of their surroundings. kylee weyrauch: staying under the white pavillion helps a lot too. like it was touched on a little bit, there's misters in the livestock building so that helps a lot and getting your drinks at the fair concessions." taking care of animals is important but those participating in the fair say they need to look after eachother over the hot weekend too. luft: "as a 4-h'er i feel like we need to be hydrating cooling off and not getting overheated." the fair will have events through the weekend. wabash valley residents should make sure they check on outdoor pets and people sensitive to heat during the hot weekend. back to you. the indiana department of insurance wants